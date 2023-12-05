Sr. Technical Talent Partner
Key Responsibilities:
Talent Acquisition: Being responsible to End to End recruitment process, from tech Sourcing to salary negotiation. Heavy technical recruitment experience, specifically in cybersecurity, data, and technical architecture roles.
Recruitment Management: Handle the entire recruitment cycle, from initial outreach to final offer negotiation, experience in a high pace recruitment process
Stakeholder Collaboration: Partner closely with stakeholders to accurately understand and address their hiring needs and be a true advisor
Quality Assurance: Uphold high delivery standards, ensuring an exceptional hiring experience for all candidates.
Qualifications:
6-10 years of experience in tech recruitment.
Strong background in hiring of tech roles, preferably in cybersecurity, data, or technical architecture.
Proficiency in stakeholder management.
Expertise in sourcing through LinkedIn, Boolean searches on different technical platform such as GitHub etc
