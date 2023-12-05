Warehouse & Transport Specialist
Husqvarna AB / Logistikjobb / Partille Visa alla logistikjobb i Partille
2023-12-05
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Warehouse & Transport Specialist - Husqvarna Construction
Husqvarna Construction is looking for a Warehouse & Transport Specialist. Be part of our legacy and shape the future of Operations, in a 325 year old start-up, in the heart of Sweden.
What we can offer you:
Joining our team as a Warehouse & Transport Specialist, offers you an exciting opportunity to lead and optimize our logistics operations and to contribute to the success of our journey as one of the world's oldest Start-ups.
It's not just any journey - it's a transformative experience where you have the opportunity to lay the foundation of a Swedish company just outside Gothenburg, yet with a global footprint.
If you have a passion for logistics management, operational efficiency, and driving continuous improvement, we invite you to be a valuable part of our organization.
About the role:
You will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing our day-to-day logistics operations to ensure the efficient movement of goods and materials across the supply chain.
While collaborating with cross-functional teams, you will play a key role in managing transportation, warehouse operations, and inventory control, to achieve operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and cost optimization.
Here, you'll have the chance to work with:
Oversee day to day warehouse operations, including receiving, storage, order fulfillment, and inventory control.
Collaboration and audit of the host and 3PLs.
Set up in alignment with Sales yearly SLAs and contractual agreements.
Design and align on best practices for warehouse layout, space utilization.
Coordinate and manage the transportation of goods.
Ensure compliance with local and international regulations governing transportation, customs, and trade compliance.
Build and align the transport and warehouse budget for the year.
Build and follow up KPIs.
Location: This position is based in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg. At Husqvarna we use a hybrid working model.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
About You:
You enjoy working in an international environment and has strong problem-solving abilities with a proactive mindset to identify issues, propose solutions, and a drive for continuous improvement. You probably have experience in logistics management, preferably in a fast-paced, global or multi-site environment.
We also see that you have:
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to analyze complex data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present complex information in a clear and concise manner.
In-depth knowledge of logistics and supply chain principles, practices, and industry trends.
Strong understanding of transportation management, warehouse operations, and inventory control.
Join us and we will give you great opportunities for professional growth and development.
We can't wait to welcome you to our team!
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Björn Sinclair, Supply Chain Management Director at bjorn.sinclair@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partners - Katarina Karlsson / Matilda Nordén at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
/ matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technological development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
433 81 PARTILLE Arbetsplats
Jonsered HCP HQ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Husqvarna AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8308000