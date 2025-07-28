Now Hiring: Electrical Technician for a Construction Company
2025-07-28
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
Employer: TRK Group AB
Position: Electrical Technician
Employment Type: Full-time
About TRK Group AB
TRK Group AB is a construction company, specializing in Construction and installation work, manufacturing, erection and commissioning of mechanical and electrical equipment for the steel industry. We are proud to be contributing to one of Sweden's most significant green industrial projects.
We are currently working at the Stegra construction site in Boden, where Stegra AB is establishing the world's first large-scale fossil-free steel plant using green hydrogen technology. Our team is responsible for key installation work, including mechanical assembly, pipe fitting, and steel structure construction.
As part of our expanding operations, we are now hiring skilled professionals to strengthen our project team in Boden. If you're looking for a meaningful, future-proof career in industrial construction - TRK Group AB is ready for you.
JOB DESCRIPTION
You will be responsible for electrical installations, maintenance, and troubleshooting in the DRI building, ensuring high standards of safety and performance.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Install and maintain electrical systems, cables, conduits, and panels.
Perform inspections, testing, and troubleshooting of electrical components.
Ensure compliance with Swedish electrical codes and safety regulations.
Collaborate with site supervisors and engineers.
Interpret technical drawings and construction plans.
Document all work performed and report issues as needed.
QUALIFICATIONS
Vocational diploma or certified training in electrical installation or a related field.
Certified Electrician with Swedish ECY authorization or equivalent.
Familiar with Swedish safety standards and installation procedures.
Ability to read and work from electrical blueprints and documentation.
Basic communication skills in Swedish or English.
Strong attention to safety and detail.
WORK EXPERIENCE
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience as an electrician.
Previous work in construction or industrial environments is strongly preferred.
Experience working on large-scale projects (e.g., steel plants, factories, or industrial sites) is a plus.
WORKING CONDITIONS
Have no obstacle to living in Boden or Luleå.
The role is based in an active industrial construction environment.
The work may involve exposure to noise, dust, heavy machinery, and varying temperatures, including extreme weather conditions.
Strict adherence to all safety protocols is required, including the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Working hours may include evenings, weekends, and overtime, depending on the needs of the project.
Apply by sending your CV and covering letter to: info@trkgroupab.com
Please mention the job position in the subject line of your email.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27
E-post: info@trkgroupab.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trk Group AB
(org.nr 559412-5261)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Jobbnummer
9439133