Norwegian customer support specialist to Samsung
Adecco Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-10-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About the Position:
As a Norwegian Customer Support Specialist at Samsung, you will play a crucial role in addressing and resolving customer dissatisfaction with Samsung products and services. You will investigate and handle cases escalated from our Call Centers, ensuring that each customer receives the support and assistance they need. Your responsibilities will encompass a wide range of tasks, including registration, case investigation, communication with various teams, assessing causes and solutions, maintaining customer relationships, and much more. In addition to these responsibilities, you will contribute to the success of our team by utilizing your unique skills and knowledge as required by Samsung.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco with intention to start within immediate affect and will go on until further notice.
Key Responsibilities:
• Register, investigate, and handle cases received via telephone, email, or regular mail.
• Collect and analyze information, including reports, facts, laws, statements, and other documentation.
• Collaborate with workshops, product specialists, and call center teams to resolve cases.
• Assess the causes, consequences, and solutions of each case based on its nature.
• Maintain positive and strong customer relationships.
• Accurately record customer interactions to ensure proper future interactions.
• Assess and determine reasonable compensation.
• Handle Early Warning/Risk sensing.
• Manage product liability (PL) errands, including document collection and customer information.
• Investigate and report cases with incorrect information on the website/manual.
• Handle RMA-related (refund/credit) questions from customers.
• Responsible for sending goodwill emails for free-of-charge repairs.
• Provide information and support to customers with questions or complaints about warranties and product issues.
• Assist 1st line (call center) with inquiries related to warranties, complaints, and other VOC-related information.
• Offer assistance to the XPOS team with cases they cannot handle independently.
• Support product specialists and product managers with information about older issues and claims.
• Conduct outgoing customer calls to follow up on customer experiences.
• Translate texts for manuals, web pages, and other informative messages into Norwegian.
Expectations:
Be open to helping colleagues with VOC cases for other countries.
Take ownership of cases and see them through to completion.
Handle service and claim matters with care and understanding.
Register and log cases during or directly after calls.
Maintain a positive attitude towards Samsung products, the brand, and customers.
Be punctual, loyal, reliable, and committed to personal development.
Ability to log and compile problems and solutions.
Manage stress effectively.
Build strong, long-term customer relationships.
Understand internal and external flows and contact routes.
Log all incoming calls as instructed (target: 100%).
Skills Required:
• Excellent computer and multitasking skills.
• Proficiency in using a computer as a work tool and navigating between different systems.
• Medium/high experience with Outlook and Word.
• Basic/medium experience with Excel.
• Previous experience in customer service by phone.
Language:
• Native proficiency in Norwegian, both in writing and speech.
• Good proficiency in English, both in speaking and writing.
Wish to Have:
• Experience in customer service for after-sales.
• Familiarity with consumer law.
• Experience handling compensation, returns, and credits in customer service.
• Experience with insurance handling/regress demands.
• Good/native proficiency in writing and speech in a second Nordic language.
Contact Information:
For registration-related inquiries, please contact support at info@adecco.se
.
If you have any questions about this position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-43668". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Jesper Jenefjärd Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8229651