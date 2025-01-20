Network Engineer
2025-01-20
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Network Engineer. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work with general maintenance of the network infrastructure
Monitoring & Troubleshooting the Network infrastructure ensuring stability and reliability.
Project member in various technical projects.
Work together with peers to test and verify software updates.
Develop maintenance plans within responsible areas and implement those.
On call responsibilities outside office hours.
Perform other tasks assigned by manager
We believe that you have:
At least Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent experience
Certified in CCNA or any equivalent certificate in network industry
Experience in incident and change management principles and best practices
Minimum 2-3 years of experience in networking
Specific skills
Knowledge of network technology disciplines (e.g. IP Routing and Switching, Routing Protocols, WAN, Firewall, Packet Analysis, Infrastructure, Capacity Planning, IT Tools and other relevant technologies)
Familiar with Industrial Ethernet or any deterministic Ethernet protocols
Basic knowledge of AWS/Azure Cloud networks
Basic knowledge of GIT, Terraform and Python
Experience with wireless networks, preferably Cisco wireless
Knowledge of network hardware and software technologies and best practice
Basic knowledge about network firewalls, preferably PaloAlto
Basic knowledge working with Atlassian products ie Jira/Confluence.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
