Network Engineer
2024-12-10
We are looking for a Network Engineer for a global automotive company in Skövde.
You are expected be on-site Skövde 75% of the time
The company develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles.
Now, our goal is to re-imagine motion for the future with powertrain technologies that are both sustainable and practical.
There are unlimited possibilities for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond.
Assignment description
As a network engineer, you will be part of a team responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the organization's network infrastructure, with a special emphasis on WiFi technologies. Your role will include replacing network hardware, patching, and daily interactions with the factory regarding network needs. With the team, you will work towards ensuring the security, reliability, and performance of both wired and wireless network systems.
Skills Requirements
Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field.
Professional certifications, such as CCNA, CCNP, or equivalent, will be an advantage.
Proficiency in network protocols and technologies, including TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANs, and VPNs.
Understanding and knowledge of network security principles and best practices. Experience with network monitoring and management tools.
Solid knowledge of wireless networking technologies, including 802.11 standards, WiFi security protocols (WPA2, WPA3), and WiFi deployment best practices.
Experience with firewalls, such as Fortigate / Palo Alto. Familiarity with automation concepts within the network area, such as infrastructure as code.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Skövde. Start is in January, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
