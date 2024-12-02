NetSuite Functional Consultant
2024-12-02
With a rise in requests for initiating projects with new customers, we're excited about the opportunity and the need to expand our Addovation NetSuite team with more functional consultants.
What you will be doingAs a NetSuite consultant at Addovation, you will be part of agile project teams responsible for implementing new NetSuite solutions and supporting existing customers, improving their current systems. You will play a central role in delivering effective and customized NetSuite implementations, providing ongoing support to ensure our customers' needs and requirements are met in the best possible way.
Key responsibilities in this role include:
Developing an understanding of customer business processes, analyzing needs, and translating them into system requirements
Configure the system based on customer requirements and leading practices and specifying modifications and integrations to our developers
Facilitating and leading workshops and providing user training
Enhance, optimize, and streamline the customer's use of NetSuite
Our customers are either Private equity owned startup companies that wants to go global or companies within, the Finance, Services, Logistics or Software Industry. We operate in agile projects with two-week sprints, utilizing tools like Jira, Confluence, and Slack for effective collaboration
What you will be part ofYou'll be part of a leading NetSuite partner with a highly skilled team that puts great value in helping each other and our customers. You'll also have the chance to collaborate with a variety of interesting businesses, making your workdays diverse and engaging. The NetSuite team consist of functional consultants, solution architects, developers, and project managers working from one of our Nordic offices.
Who We Are Looking For
We are seeking a person that is a communicative team player with the ability to understand customer needs and propose innovative solutions. You should also have a strong desire to learn and possess an analytical and solution-oriented mindset. Other qualifications we are looking for include:
Relevant bachelor's or master's degree in finance or another related field
Experience with NetSuite, either as a super user or as a functional consultant
Alternatively, experience with another financial system or ERP system as a consultant
Minimum of 3 years of business experience in business process areas such as financial management, CRM, supply chain, inventory management, professional services
Proficient in Finnish, Swedish (preferably both) or Norwegian as well as English, both spoken and written.
Welcome to Addovation!We are a Nordic IT service company specializing in business and operational solutions, helping companies streamline their processes. Leveraging powerful platforms such as Oracle NetSuite, IFS, and Microsoft 365, we take a comprehensive approach to facilitate processes within our customers' various business-critical areas.
Team Addovation currently consists of 190 consultants, experts, and developers working together to create simple and innovative solutions. Today, we operate in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Sri Lanka. Our strength and key to success, clichéd as it may sound, lie in our fantastic employees. We believe in a flexible work life with a balance between work and leisure, hence we offer you the opportunity for hybrid work.
How to apply
Submit your application today, we process applications continuously. For more information about the position, contact our HR & Talent Acquisition Partner, Therese Matsson, at therese.matsson@addovation.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-14
Addovation
Therese Matsson therese.matsson@addovation.com
9039579