Nanny/babysitter job in Skellefteå
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-04-04
Are you passionate about working with children and making a positive impact on their lives? Do you thrive in a dynamic and nurturing environment? Look no further - we're hiring new nannies to join our esteemed team!
Position Details:
Provide care for a 3year old.
Working hours: 3 times a month starting with 30th of April, 1st & 2nd of May.
Location: Orkestervägen, Skellefteå
Commencing from April 2024
Language: English or Swedish
Our ideal candidate should have:
Previous experience in childcare or a related field preferred.
CPR and first aid certification (or willingness to obtain).
Clear background check and references.
Genuine love for working with children and a positive attitude.
To apply, please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your childcare experience and explaining why you'd be a great fit for our team to: info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
931 31 SKELLEFTEÅ Kontakt
Alison Waugh info@stockholm-nanny.se 0707280906 Jobbnummer
8586601