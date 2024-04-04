Nanny/babysitter job in Skellefteå

Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Skellefteå
2024-04-04


Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Skellefteå, Robertsfors, Piteå, Norsjö, Vindeln eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB i Skellefteå, Sigtuna, Västerås, Lidingö, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Are you passionate about working with children and making a positive impact on their lives? Do you thrive in a dynamic and nurturing environment? Look no further - we're hiring new nannies to join our esteemed team!

Position Details:

Provide care for a 3year old.

Working hours: 3 times a month starting with 30th of April, 1st & 2nd of May.
Location: Orkestervägen, Skellefteå

Commencing from April 2024

Language: English or Swedish



Our ideal candidate should have:

Previous experience in childcare or a related field preferred.
CPR and first aid certification (or willingness to obtain).
Clear background check and references.
Genuine love for working with children and a positive attitude.

To apply, please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your childcare experience and explaining why you'd be a great fit for our team to: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
931 31  SKELLEFTEÅ

Kontakt
Alison Waugh
info@stockholm-nanny.se
0707280906

Jobbnummer
8586601

Prenumerera på jobb från Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB: