Supplier Development Leader - Purchasing Development
2024-04-04
Company Description
Everyone in the IKEA business is guided by the vision of "creating a better everyday life for the many people". Making a positive difference to people and the environment is one of the keyways we can do that. In Purchasing Development, we are taking a step further to make sustainability an integrated part of the business. We want to make a movement from "do business development" to "Development of the business considering social, environmental and economic aspects to secure long term business continuity and profitability".
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and thus meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a true global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market.
We are looking for our new Supplier Development Leader! Are you ready to join the journey?
Job Description
In the assignment as a Supplier Development Leader, you will join us on a disruptive ride where the mindset on how we do business we will integrate sustainability fully in every aspect of business. Your role in this constellation is to be responsible for Supplier Development & support the full integration with sustainability in how we do business in IKEA. In short, your role is to create the best preconditions for Categories to understand and execute on the full business agenda, at the same time find the way how to utilize different functions in Sustainable business team to get the best business benefits. By doing this you would also need to identify capabilities, ways of working & development of core competence within our business.
Your role is really about granulating your topic of expertise from a strategic level to a tactical & operational level. We see you as our innovator, challenger and anchor to reality! You will also lead the Matrix for CA Food Business Developers. This means that you will have an extra responsibility for competence development within the Business Developer community.
You will report to the Sustainable Business Manager in CA Food, Björn Mathiasen.
Qualifications
As a future Supplier Development Leader we believe that you have strong knowledge in global supply chain organizations. You believe in the concept that sustainability and business aren't separate processes and have a wish to fully integrate our ways of working to build sustainable supplier development opportunities. However, we do think that you preferably hold a strong background within purchasing, where you confidently navigate through our Purchasing Development year cycle, strategy and different processes such as Supplier Development Process and Purchase Development Process.
We also believe that you:
Lead sustainable business through others by excellent communication skills, influencing and engaging
Are inspired by ambitious vision of IKEA to bring sustainable business and supplier development together
Are able to see the totality, connect the dots and simplify the complicated things to be understandable by the receiver
Excellent stakeholder management-skills
Through an inclusive approach reach common goals
Through a comprehensive approach, taking strategies to reality through strong leadership
Lead, develop & inspire others.
Additional information
Please note this position can be based in Älmhult and other locations in Europe (Warsaw, Milan, Älmhult) can be considered.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd. If you have any questions about the role please contact Hiring manager, Björn Mathiasen. We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by 17th of April.
