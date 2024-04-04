Temporary job position available: Analyst - Promotion Assistant
2024-04-04
The Embassy of Peru in Sweden announce that it has one (01) position available for the role of Analyst - Promotion Assistant.
Those interested may submit their resume in Spanish to the following email, until April 7, 2024: info@peruembassy.se
The contract period will be for a minimum period of 6 months, starting on April 15.
Requirements:
• Advanced proficiency of the Spanish language (written / spoken).
• Advanced proficiency of the English language (written / spoken).
• Knowledge of the Swedish language (written/spoken) would be highly appreciated.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word/Excel/Power Point)
Higher education, technical studies and/or experience in accounting or administration will be favorably valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07
