Nagelteknolog / Nail technician
ViNguyen Beauty AB / Hälsojobb / Kalmar
2024-07-24
Center Nail is looking for an ambitious nail technician to join our team. The person we are seeking should enjoy working in a beauty salong.
Desired Qualifications:
Guest service oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate spa experience
Ability to follow protocols and directions
Behavioral Characteristics:
Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
Excellent communications skills
Flexible and cooperative
Good organizational skills and follow-through
Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
Self-motivated and positive
Able to work well under pressure
Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth
We are open for both partime and fulltime positions, so don't hesistate to contact us.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23
E-post: vinguyen.se@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
