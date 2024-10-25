MYP Teacher - Spanish & IB Core
Välkommen till Älmhults kommun - där möjligheterna att göra skillnad i människors vardag är stora! Vi behöver engagerade medarbetare som vill vara med och forma vår kommun framåt. I Älmhult kombinerar du den mindre ortens fördelar och charm med en unik internationell atmosfär. Här är det lätt att leva och bo och du har nära till det mesta. Bra kommunikationer gör det även enkelt och smidigt att pendla.
The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are over 41 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from more then 30 different countries. We are an IB school, which means that we are progressive and work to develop the skills for the 21st century and prepare our students for an ever-changing world. ISÄ is a member of a newly founded Playful schools leadership network, as a Poineer school, that strives to inspire and to become more playful. In our teacher collaborations the next years focus will be teacher inquiries connected to various learning needs. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light. The school is in the town of Älmhult, southern Sweden, which is a safe and convenient place for families to live.Publiceringsdatum2024-10-25Arbetsuppgifter
In your role as a Design teacher, you will teach MYP classes (students age 11-16 years), in digital and product design. Moreover, you will be expected to challenge students to:
• apply practical and creative thinking skills to solve design problems
• explore the role of design in both historical and contemporary contexts
• consider their responsibilities when making design decisions and taking action.
As a Core Teacher, you will guide students in service as action projects, helping them connect classroom learning to real-world experiences. You will oversee student projects, coordinate with community organizations, and ensure students make progress while fostering their involvement in community engagement. This role emphasizes meaningful service, empowering students to give back and gain a deeper understanding of local and global issues.
You will work alongside your colleagues and undertake all teaching responsibilities as outlined by the IB curriculum documents and the International School of Älmhult. You will be required to attend all team (MYP and whole school) and subject collaboration meetings and training sessions. As a teacher you are responsible for completing the documentation needed.
We expect you to live by the values of the IB philosophy and develop life-long learners. We expect you to build units that have deep rooted connections with the real world. And we also wish to see that you work actively to remove as many barriers for learning as possible in your classroom. In this work you are also expected to use Universal Design for Learning strategies to create an inclusive classroom, and to use the Morning Meeting routines to build strong relationships with individual students as well as a safe learning environment in the classes you teach.
We thrive by working collaboratively with staff at the school and outside of school. We would like you to grow professionally by building connections with the IB community. Our language of instruction is English; therefore, you must have a good command of spoken and written English.
We expect all members to contribute to a positive community feeling, by supporting with celebrations or service projects.Kvalifikationer
Candidates should be a well-qualified educator with an appropriate level of education (university or similar) in Design, a bachelor's degree in teaching and with significant experience in teaching in MYP Design. The candidate should be committed to high standards and able to demonstrate an innovative and imaginative approach to teaching and learning
The candidate must be flexible member of a team, and able to respond to the needs of a vibrant, dynamic workplace
We would like to see candidates play an active role in the development of the school and its goals and take an initiative into developing new areas. We also would like the candidate to take on the responsibility of developing/strengthening existing areas.
Our school is multicultural, and you must have an interest in working in an international environment with different cultures. An understanding of how to develop students whose first language is not English will be important.
