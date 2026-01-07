Mr. Bronck Server- Sheraton Stockholm Hotel

Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2026-01-07


MR. BRONCK SERVER

Coming Spring 2025

Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.

Mr. Bronck will be an energetic New World brasserie where American soul meets Swedish precision. We are now looking for service staff who want to help create a modern, warm, and personal guest experience. We are now looking for someone who thrives in a face paced environment eager to be part of a brand new concept in Stockholm.



Responsibilities include:
* Providing guests with a professional and personal welcome
* Actively working the dining room with a strong sense of service
* Taking responsibility for product knowledge and quality
* Contributing to a positive, down-to-earth team atmosphere

We are looking for someone who:
* Has experience in à la carte service
* Thrives in a restaurant concept with pace, energy, and high ambitions
* Loves creating guest satisfaction and working as part of a team
* Is curious about food and beverages and wants to grow professionally

What We Offer:
* Permanent full-time position following a 6-month probation period, aligned with collective bargaining agreements
* The chance to be part of an exciting new bar concept within one of Stockholm's most notable hotel renovation projects
* Career development opportunities within the Sheraton and Marriott network
* A dynamic, inclusive, and supportive work environment
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide

Join Mr. Bronck and help create memorable experiences for every guest - where creativity, hospitality, and fun come together.

Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends according to the hotel's needs.

The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.

Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.

About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices.

Ersättning
Fast

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken (org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com

Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel

Kontakt
Outlets manager
Moa Hallenborg
moa.hallenborg@sheratonstockholm.com
084123400

Jobbnummer
9671253

