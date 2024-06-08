ML Engineer / Data Scientist (mid-senior, senior, principle)
2024-06-08
At Scaleout we're on a mission to enable machine learning solutions without compromising on data ownership and privacy.
As a research-intensive startup we merge academic research with industry AI innovation. Our main product is FEDn, a federated machine learning framework that enables training ML models over distributed data sources without data pooling/sharing. By bringing AI to the data, we enable our customers to train AI models on sensitive, distributed data, tackling challenges like privacy, security, compliance, and data accessibility that inhibit AI adoption in organizations. Scaleout is supported by notable investors such as Navigare Ventures owned by Wallenberg Investments AB, ALMI Invest, SEB:s Utvecklingsstiftelse, Uppsala University Invest and Beijerstiftelsen.
We are now looking to strengthen our team with ML engineers that can help us and our customers innovate with federated learning for complex industry use-cases. We believe you have a solid foundation in data science including deep learning, with hands-on skills with the major ML frameworks and A MSc Degree in Computer Science, Scientific Computing, Mathematics, or a related field (or equivalent knowledge). Previous experience with federated learning is not required, but is appreciated. Strong MLOps/DevOps/software engineering experience is a strong merit, as is experience from a relevant industry (e.g automotive, telecom, healthcare, cybersecurity defence). For senior roles (principal, lead) you have proven tack-record of project management, mentoring more junior colleagues, and managing external as well as internal stakeholders.
We offer a remote-first culture with hubs in Uppsala and Stockholm. The successful candidate should be available for meetups at our office locations in Uppsala and Stockholm.
At this time, we are primarily recruiting for ML Engineer and Solution Engineer positions. Learn more about careers at Scaleout here:https://www.scaleoutsystems.com/about#jobs
