Mine Planning Engineer
Boliden Mineral AB, Aitikgruvan / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Gällivare
2025-07-04
, Jokkmokk
, Kiruna
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden is looking for
Mine planner
to Mine Technical Service in Aitik
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
The section Mine Technical Service in Aitik consists of teams specialized in Geology, Mine surveying, Mine planning, Drill and blast technology, Geotechnology and Geohydrology and Production technology. We work to create conditions for efficient production and the work is carried out in close collaboration with other sections and departments.
Work duties
Your main task is short-term planning of the mine production and/or dump planning. This means that from the three-month plan, you draw up a more detailed production plan containing, among other things, drilling, blasting, loading and transport, tonnage for crushing, milling and maintenance activities. The short-term plan forms the basis for production management and contains everything that affects production. Your responsibility will be to optimize production so that the three-month plan and budget are achieved. You will also contribute to the development of working methods and the implementation of software for short-term planning. As a mine planner, you will join the mine planning team. You will, therefore, also perform other tasks in CAD or other tasks related to mine planning. This position is a full-time permanent position based in Aitik.
Education/experience
We are looking for you who have a mining engineering education or as the company sees as equivalent. Experience in the mining industry, open pit operations, mine planning, and mine production is meritorious. Previous experience in mine planning in open pits and using Deswik or equivalent for mine design and scheduling software is an advantage. You have the ability to create high-quality mine plans and effectively communicate planning objectives.
Qualifications
As a person, you are open, result oriented and communicative. You are structured, thorough and have good collaborative skills. You like to work independently as well as in a team. You want to participate in developing ways of working and optimizing production. The work requires good knowledge of Swedish (or willingness to learn) and English, both spoken and written. Category B driving license is a requirement.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where your contribution will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We understand that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Do you want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Serkan Erkara, Mine Planning Manager, +46 70-811 06 77, serkan.erkara@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our HR Talent Acquisition Partner, Britt-Marie Persson +46(0)70-601 74 95 britt-marie.persson@boliden.com
Union information
Ledarna ledarna.aitik@boliden.com
,
Unionen unionen.aitik@boliden.com
,
SACO saco.aitik@boliden.comwww.boliden.com
Application deadline: July 27, 2025
Selection and interviews take place continuously. Therefore, do not wait to send in your application, the position may be filled before the application deadline.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: britt-marie.persson@boliden.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), http://www.boliden.com
Sakajärvi 1 (visa karta
)
982 82 GÄLLIVARE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Boliden Mineral AB, Aitikgruvan Jobbnummer
9418980