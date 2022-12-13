Merchandise Planner
2022-12-13
Do you want to be part of an international outdoor company, with the mission of enabling more people to experience and connect with nature? Are you passionate about retail and ecommerce and want to work in the outdoor industry? Then this could be your next career step!
ABOUT US
At Fenix Outdoor, we create life-altering experiences in nature through providing a full range of products and speciality outdoor retail stores across several countries. Our company enables people to enjoy life outside.
Our house brands include Fjällräven, Primus, Hanwag, Tierra, and Royal Robbins. Our European retail stores give outdoor enthusiasts the right tools and apparel for every stage in their journey. Additionally, our common service operation supports our companies, teams, and business globally. We span across 20 countries and treasure the international, multi-cultured and supremely unique heritages that make up our organization's DNA.
We're a team of nature lovers, some more experienced than others, and we enjoy being outside. Whether in a city park or climbing the peak of a mountain, sustaining the world we live in is a top priority in what we do. Afterall, our business is nature.
We are buyers, e-Comm specialists and strategists, marketeers, communicators, sales staff, customer service reps and business developers. In nature, we're all the same.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a talented individual to support the DTC (direct to consumer) business across Fenix Outdoor brands, e-commerce and brick and mortar channels throughout Europe. The role of Merchandise Planner will be responsible for creating and maintaining product plans along with updating forecasts to measure success within the business, as well as taking responsibility for distribution and in-season management of inventory between our European Brand Retail stores and ecom business.
As we step into a new phase of expanding both our store and online footprint across Europe, we see this role as an integral support to the business.
This is a full time, hybrid position and will be based in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be reporting directly to the Senior Merchandise Manager.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Working with Buyers and Retail Operations to identify Inventory opportunities based on seasonal trends and geographic location.
Communicate with Merchandising, Planning, Logistics and Operations to inform order flow for initial sets and in season replenishment.
Use key metrics and reports to assess risks and opportunities with forecast accuracy, sell-thru, inventory stock levels, sales trends, and margin rates.
Collaborate with merchandising and allocation team to determine the flow of inventory to align with the brand strategy.
Build replenishment models to capitalize on the customer's experience in store and online.
Create Pre-Season and In-Season Purchase orders to manage inventory positions by channel.
Aid in the execution of the DTC strategy by optimizing the available inventory.
Provide recommendations to enhance and streamline processes.
Track product performance at the POS level through E-Commerce and Brick and Mortar.
Read and understand sales reporting to create strategy to improve customer engagement.
Build and enhance reporting tools to optimize our business management.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe the successful candidate will bring to the role:
A flexible outlook and a great mindset adaptable to change.
Strong communication skills in a team structure.
Organisational skills and ability to multitask.
Bachelor's and/or master's degree in a relevant field.
3 years' experience in a retail environment across ecommerce and brick and mortar merchandising, allocations, and planning.
Your career experience proves that you know how to prioritize work to reach performance goals.
Must have a strong aptitude in Excel and Microsoft office package.
Work experience within ERP systems is an advantage.
We are a global organization, our company language is English, both written and verbal fluency is required for this role.
You have a love and respect for nature and the outdoors and an authentic enthusiasm toward the Brands at Fenix Outdoor. You are eager to share your passion and engage others to fall in love with the outdoors.
WORKING AT FENIX OUTDOOR
We offer a lot, here is some of what you can expect at Fenix Outdoor Group:
A challenging environment that treasures ambition.
Colleagues with similar values and passions who drive things forward.
A multi-cultured working environment with a goal of promoting healthy work-life balance for all our employees.
Company culture rooted in the values of our founders and leaders, living and breathing sustainability to ensure our businesses success for generations to come.
Great discount for employees on our brands.
Fenix Outdoor celebrates diversity and is committed to continually striving to create and grow a diverse and inclusive workplace for all employees. We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetics, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. We aim to facilitate a safe, fair and kind work environment where all feel welcome and can thrive.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fenix Outdoor AB
(org.nr 556110-6310), https://career.fenixoutdoor.se/
Hemvärnsgatan 15 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Fenix Outdoor AB Jobbnummer
7253651