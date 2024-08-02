MEP Project Compliance Lead
Reporting to the Senior MEP Compliance Manager - Europe, your key responsibilities are:
• To control and collate MEP project documentation
• To follow and contribute to the continuous improvement of MEP Compliance document control procedures
• To ensure all documentation meets formal requirements and required standards
• To store & retrieve electronic documents on behalf of clients and industry professionals
• To produce documentation Progress Reports for senior managers within the company
• To conduct regular reviews and document audits
• To assist in the planning stages of a specific project
• To ensure documents are shared at key times to facilitate timely project completion
• To maintain and update Issue Resolution Log to ultimately handover a defects free building upon completion
• To align and review site activities so they are completed in a safe manner ensuring the health and safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any progress made reporting out with good saves daily
• To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions and decisions
• To liaise with client, client representatives, design teams, subcontractors, and vendors around the execution of project activities
• To have a full understanding and knowledge of MEP department processes, procedures and plans and ensure these are complied with in the field by all relevant stakeholders
• To review the master construction schedule to coordinate and track deliverables of project stakeholders
• To coordinate, chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholders
• To attend project meetings as required and deemed necessary to complete the project successfully
• To assist and guide project staff in outlining compliance responsibilities and the resolution of issues
• To provide the project team with up-to-date information on current progress and risk items
• To report any non-conformance in terms of non-compliance with agreed processes and promote company standards and procedures
• To coordinate training and demonstrations as required, with respect to project specific requirements Så ansöker du
