Meeting the Customer Specialist
2025-06-10
Company Description
Can you reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people?
In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden, where the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
Right now, we are looking for a Meeting the Customer Specialist for our Range Area (RA) Home Textiles & Rugs.
In RA Home textiles & Rugs, we develop an affordable textiles range to transform a space into a personal home that is beautiful, functional, healthy and sustainable. We're looking for someone who shares our passion for patterns, colours and materials. Welcome to the soft opportunity of textiles, filled with both emotional beauty and commerciality.
We are an important contributor to driving traffic to IKEA and enabling the many people to access an affordable way to refresh our homes. The textiles range has an important role as being a key speaker for IKEA Swedish design & quality. In our RA we are a diverse group of down-to-earth, straightforward people with a passion for home furnishing. We come from all over the world, but we share an inspiring vision: "to create a better everyday life for the many people". Everything we do is based on a spirit of togetherness and enthusiasm, and now we are looking for someone who shares our positive attitude and values.
Job Description
In this role, you ensure that all the selling requirements for a successful meeting with the customer, in all customer touch points, are meet as a part of the product development process for both NEWs and running range.
Some of the things you will do:
Lead the sales contribution and selling requirements for new, improve and running range development into the development/project teams
Responsible to capture market, consumer and competition insights and input from the markets to secure the selling requirements.
Responsible for the content of the selling requirements including easy buying, easy selling, pricing, business cases.
Responsible for value-based pricing for the respective product category in defined business
Responsible for competitive monitoring and the follow-up of pricing KPIs
Responsible to define the needs and requirements for supporting tools in order to support the buying process.
Contribute to the development of Range and product communication by identifying the need and setting the requirements for an easy buying and selling process
Contribute to the annual Commercial activation plan by identifying the sale steering potentials
Responsible for Range and product knowledge content related to easy buying and selling to retail partners
Secure that the selling requirements of the IKEA retail system are met within defined range offer
This role reports to the Range Area Commercial Manager / Commercial Team manager and belongs to the Commercial function within the Range Area.
Qualifications
About you:
Passion for home furnishing, improving people's life at home and motivated by creating a great customer experience.
Curious about what's going on in the world, aware of emerging trends and wanting to embrace new realities.
Enjoy work as a team to achieve common business goals and are capable to influence stakeholders. While also having a motivation to work independently to achieve the required task or goal.
Capability to simplify data, information, and knowledge to understanding and transform it into insights to grow the business and improve the meeting with the customer.
A knowledge of the home textiles market and competitor landscape.
Good knowledge of the IKEA business model including the requirements for activating and converting visitors into customers.
Knowledge of ways of working for pricing and range classification.
Knowledge in conversion drivers in the different touchpoints.
Beneficial if you have worked in a retail market in both store and country level.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
