Media Analyst (Measurement & Attribution)
2025-10-21
Job Description
We are seeking a Media Analyst (Measurement & Attribution) to join our global marketing analytics team at H&M. This is a hands-on, insight-driven role ideal for someone who thrives at the intersection of data, media, and business impact. You'll deliver actionable insights to global and regional marketing teams, helping optimize media investments and drive marketing effectiveness across channels.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Media Analyst, you will play a key role in how we measure and optimize the performance of our marketing efforts. Your responsibilities include:
Analyse media performance across channels by applying insights from advanced marketing analytics techniques such as Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), Regression-Based Attribution (RBA), scenario modeling, and media mix evaluation.
Generate actionable insights, recommend budget reallocations, and guide strategy adjustments to improve ROI and support growth.
Build and present reports and dashboards that clearly communicate insights to global and regional stakeholders.
Gather, organize, and validate data from multiple media sources, ensuring consistency and accuracy.
Partner with regional marketing teams to support local implementation and ensure global consistency.
Collaborate closely with the Attribution Lead to align on methodology, priorities, and the measurement roadmap, while contributing to a test-and-learn culture by continuously refining approaches based on performance insights.
Work with cross-functional teams including media, CRM, strategy, finance, and technical product teams to embed insights into planning and execution.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of the Measurement & Analytics team within the Global Marketing function, collaborating with media operations, CRM, strategy and planning, controlling, technical product teams, and regional marketing teams. You'll also work closely with the Attribution Lead to ensure insights drive measurable business impact.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone with...
3-5 years of experience in media analytics, preferably from a media agency, global retailer, or measurement supplier.
Strong understanding of media KPIs and how to steer performance across digital channels.
Familiarity with experimentation, incrementality testing, attribution, or media mix modeling.
Experience with tools such as GA4, Meta Ads Manager, Google Ads, and visualization platforms like Power BI or Looker Studio.
Understanding of privacy-first innovation in measurement systems.
Strong business acumen with the ability to connect insights to broader marketing and commercial objectives.
Proactive team player with strong communication skills, able to simplify technical concepts and drive data-driven marketing in a global, fast-paced environment.
Background in digital marketing or paid media is a strong plus, especially if combined with analytical capabilities.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm.
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
