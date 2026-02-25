Mechanical Technician
Amazon Data Services Sweden AB / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2026-02-25
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amazon Data Services Sweden AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Flen
, Katrineholm
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Description
The Data Center Engineer (Mechanical Equipment) will be responsible for ensuring the overall operation and maintenance of all cooling and associated mechanical / electrical / controls equipment within the nominated Datacenters. This equipment supports mission-critical servers and must maintain better than 99.999% uptime. The Data Center Engineering Technician (Mechanical Equipment) will continue to maintain high reliability and performance while keeping operating costs in facilities at a minimum, the engineer will drive innovation to reduce operational costs.
The Data Center Engineer (Mechanical Equipment) are Amazon's front line when it comes to hands-on electrical and mechanical equipment troubleshooting for cooling equipment including Air Handling Units, Computer Room Air Handling Units and ancillary equipment initially, with scope to increase in the future to other mechanical infrastructure. They will plan, coordinate, manage and conduct preventative maintenance on assigned equipment. They will also identify root causes of faults, plan and deliver reactive and corrective maintenance.
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
• Plan out, prepare sequence of operations and deliver preventative maintenance across all nominated Data Center sites.
• Identify, purchase and store spares and parts required for planned and reactive works.
• Conduct root cause analysis on failures and action remediation.
• Mentor and guide on site Engineering Operations Technicians unfamiliar with the equipment for immediate on site reaction during an event.
• Supervise contractors who perform servicing or preventive maintenance.
• Perform maintenance tasks to include: filter changes, tank inspections, legionella testing, pump maintenance.
• Perform first level trouble-shooting.
• Develop and implement risk assessments and method statements for works.
• Work on call or out of hours when required, though standard working arrangement will be Monday to Friday normal office hours.
• Take daily operational readings and provide to Senior Engineers for metrics reporting.
• Input and management of EAM for assigned assets.
• Update maintenance reports and planners.
• Perform basic support concepts such as ticketing systems, root cause analysis, and task prioritization.
Travel Between Data Center sites is involved
About the team
Diverse Experiences
AWS values diverse experiences. Even if you do not meet all of the preferred qualifications and skills listed in the job description, we encourage candidates to apply. If your career is just starting, hasn't followed a traditional path, or includes alternative experiences, don't let it stop you from applying.
Why AWS?
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. We pioneered cloud computing and never stopped innovating - that's why customers from the most successful startups to Global 500 companies trust our robust suite of products and services to power their businesses.
Inclusive Team Culture
Here at AWS, it's in our nature to learn and be curious. Our employee-led affinity groups foster a culture of inclusion that empower us to be proud of our differences. Ongoing events and learning experiences, including our Conversations on Race and Ethnicity (CORE) and AmazeCon (diversity) conferences, inspire us to never stop embracing our uniqueness.
Mentorship & Career Growth
We're continuously raising our performance bar as we strive to become Earth's Best Employer. That's why you'll find endless knowledge-sharing, mentorship and other career-advancing resources here to help you develop into a better-rounded professional.
Work/Life Balance
We value work-life harmony. Achieving success at work should never come at the expense of sacrifices at home, which is why we strive for flexibility as part of our working culture. When we feel supported in the workplace and at home, there's nothing we can't achieve in the cloud.
Basic Qualifications
• 2+ years of relevant work experience within the mechanical equipment field. (Pumps, engines, cooling systems etc)
• Ability to travel between all nominated sites on a daily or weekly basis.
• EU Drivers license. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amazon Data Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556833-3503), https://amazon.jobs/en/jobs/3163308/mechanical-technician-data-center-engineering-and-operations
Eskilstuna, SE (visa karta
)
632 17 ESKILSTUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Amazon Jobbnummer
9764155