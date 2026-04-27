Mechanical Plant Design Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-04-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
The Mechanical Plant Design team in Sweden is looking for a manager to take on the role as the leader to support and develop the individuals, the group, and the team. The Mechanical Plant Design team is part of engineering at HVDC, with the mechanical responsibilities for our HVDC Projects on a global scale.
In this role, you will be working in a global and diverse team together with managers from India, Canada, U.S, and Sweden. You will have personnel responsibility for a team of 15-20 professionals reporting directly to you. You will be tasked with ensuring that engineering teams are adequately resourced, developed, and equipped to meet business needs, as well as ensuring that the company's culture and values are reflected in all employee practices and policies. Your primary objective will be to motivate and engage your team and to support them to achieve their full potential, while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.
You do not need to be the deepest technical expert from day one, but you should have a natural drive to understand the context behind what we do - how things work, what inputs are needed, and what outputs they create.
How you'll make an impact
Building and developing the team and the individuals in it by managing employee training and development initiatives, as well as providing strategic direction, leadership, and coordination of the function.
Providing insight and managing priorities for the team while ensuring activities' performance and quality goals are met during all project phases.
Taking a proactive approach and actively participate in recruiting activities.
Planning for project staffing and adjusting it according to business needs, as well as planning for both short-term and more strategic long-term changes in the team structure.
Managing employee relations, developing, and executing employee engagement initiatives to foster a sense of community among employees.
Partnering with the management team to develop, improve, and implement strategic people management initiatives and ensuring processes are in place to capture and share best practices and operational experiences.
Your background
Experience as a people manager, or other relevant leadership experience with personnel responsibility.
Interest in technology and technical engineering.
Strong communication, social, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with employees and management.
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More About Us
In this role, you can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
Recruiting manager Tommy Holmberg, +46730476827, tommy.holmberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9877158