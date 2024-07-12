Mechanical Maintenance Technician
AB Tetra Pak / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Lund Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Lund
2024-07-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Pilot Plant is where development in the packaging material and converting areas meet reality during the development phases. We perform converting tests for new packages, packaging materials or converting solutions and when required also limited commercial production.
You will be part of our Maintenance team to maintain, repair, improve and upgrade our equipment as well as supporting development projects with equipment modifications and installations.
This is a permanent position and you will be based in Lund, Sweden
What you will do
As Mechanical Maintenance Technician you will:
Ensure our machines are in "basic condition" and configured according to specifications.
Resolve breakdowns.
Perform and develop preventive and predictive maintenance, yourself or through suppliers or contractors.
Plan and make necessary machine installations and preparations.
Participate in Root cause analysis and Continuous improvement activities.
Support Process technicians related to Operator Maintenance (AM) including maintenance and mechanical systems understanding.
Contribute with maintenance and equipment design competence and share experience with colleagues.
We believe you have
At least 5 years of relevant work experience
Knowledge and experience in hydraulic, pneumatic and mechatronic systems.
Ability to perform relevant workshop task.
A general technical interest and curiosity.
Good collaboration skills and a positive attitude.
Good command of both Swedish and English language.
Basic computer skills and experience from working with maintenance systems and digital documentation.
It is a plus if you in addition have:
Experience in packaging material production or similar.
Experience in Planned Maintenance and Early Equipment Management according to TPM/WCM
Training records and related certificates for Forklift driving, Heavy lifting, Hot works permit
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website We are Tetra Pak Lund
This job posting expires on 2024-08-11
To know more about the position contact Joakim Runesson at +46 46 36 3125
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and
Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8799116