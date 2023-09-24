Mechanical Engineer to JBT!
Are you a Mechanical Engineer wanting to work with construction within an industry used by as good as everyone in society? Are you thriving in an international environment with focus on continuous improvement and putting every client first? Then you should keep reading!
Jean Bean Technologies are now looking for their next Mechanical Engineer! The company operates within the food industry and have great collection of machines, with main focus on freezers in Helsingborg. You will belong to the engineering-department of 12 Engineers around four countries in the world. The international environment is appreciated by Teddy - Manager Mechanical Engineering.
As Mechanical Engineer you will be technical responsible for the machines that are designed and configurated. You will work with projects of improvements, ranging from smaller projects with standardized machines to larger projects with special designed products according to desires of the customers. Occasionally you will work with various projects at the same time, so the job is varied with several contacts internally and externally. The job consists classic construction in CAD and administration as well as functioning as support for clients and colleagues. You will be offered great opportunities to grow in the role!
You are offered
• A wide and exciting role in an international climate
• Internal career opportunities
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a unique chance to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. You can read more about this in link!
Work tasks
• Working with development of the products
• Configuration and design in CAD
• Quality assurance and follow-up
• Administration
For this position, we are looking for a person with the following experience and qualifications:
• You have a Bachelor or Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Product Development or similar
• Have good knowledge in CAD, especially Sheet Metal, and desirably also in Creo
• Have previous experience of manufacturing industry
• Very good knowledge in English, spoken and written
Furthermore, it's a qualification with knowledge of construction in thin metal.
To thrive and succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Meticulous
• Problem solver
• Curious
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
If you are curious and want to read more about John Bean Technologies AB, you can do it here! Ersättning
