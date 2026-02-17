Mechanical Engineer

Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2026-02-17


We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a global company in Jonsered. Start is in March, 5-month limited contract to begin with.

About the Role
As a Mechanical Engineer, you'll play a key role throughout the entire development process: from early ideation and conceptual CAD design to building prototypes and putting them to the test in real-life environments.

You'll collaborate with colleagues across the organization - from project and product management to industrial design, aftermarket, and manufacturing - as well as with suppliers, customers, and certification partners. No two days are the same, and you'll have great opportunities to broaden your expertise and influence the direction of our products.

Key Responsibilities

Break down complete-machine requirements into system and component requirements

Conceptualize and design machine systems with a focus on manufacturing, maintainability, testability, affordability, safety and security

Build prototypes and verify concepts through practical testing

Release of parts and assemblies in the PLM system

Perform product improvement and quality work

Contribute to product safety risk analyses and certification activities

Who You Are
You are a self-driven engineer who takes initiative, enjoys responsibility and isn't afraid to challenge old solutions with new ideas. You enjoy sharing knowledge and collaborating closely with your team and you take pride in delivering high-quality results. Most importantly, you're motivated by solving real-world engineering challenges that make a difference for our customers.

Qualifications

MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering

At least five years of relevant experience in machine or product development

Proven ability to create innovative solutions and tackle complex mechanical challenges

Strong knowledge of sheet-metal and welded structures, as well as forged, cast and machined components

Deep competence in mechanical analysis and dimensioning: gears and shafts, rotating parts, bearings, lubrication, belt transmissions, noise and vibration, durability predictions, and CAE methods

Hands-on practical experience is highly valued

Experience with CATIA is considered meriterious

This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jonsered through Incluso. Start is in March, 5-months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Jonsered.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-03
Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB
