Mechanical Engineer
2026-02-17
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a global company in Jonsered. Start is in March, 5-month limited contract to begin with.
About the Role
As a Mechanical Engineer, you'll play a key role throughout the entire development process: from early ideation and conceptual CAD design to building prototypes and putting them to the test in real-life environments.
You'll collaborate with colleagues across the organization - from project and product management to industrial design, aftermarket, and manufacturing - as well as with suppliers, customers, and certification partners. No two days are the same, and you'll have great opportunities to broaden your expertise and influence the direction of our products.
Key Responsibilities
Break down complete-machine requirements into system and component requirements
Conceptualize and design machine systems with a focus on manufacturing, maintainability, testability, affordability, safety and security
Build prototypes and verify concepts through practical testing
Release of parts and assemblies in the PLM system
Perform product improvement and quality work
Contribute to product safety risk analyses and certification activities
Who You Are
You are a self-driven engineer who takes initiative, enjoys responsibility and isn't afraid to challenge old solutions with new ideas. You enjoy sharing knowledge and collaborating closely with your team and you take pride in delivering high-quality results. Most importantly, you're motivated by solving real-world engineering challenges that make a difference for our customers.
Qualifications
MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering
At least five years of relevant experience in machine or product development
Proven ability to create innovative solutions and tackle complex mechanical challenges
Strong knowledge of sheet-metal and welded structures, as well as forged, cast and machined components
Deep competence in mechanical analysis and dimensioning: gears and shafts, rotating parts, bearings, lubrication, belt transmissions, noise and vibration, durability predictions, and CAE methods
Hands-on practical experience is highly valued
Experience with CATIA is considered meriterious
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jonsered through Incluso. Start is in March, 5-months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Jonsered.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
