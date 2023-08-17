Mechanical Engineer
2023-08-17
Job responsibilities:
1. Responsible for maintaining the stable operation of the production line, organizing, arranging, and supervising maintenance personnel to execute workshop maintenance plans, safety control, etc.
2. Responsible for carrying out daily maintenance and upkeep of production equipment, responding to customer audit issues, and rectifying them, ensuring the integrity of equipment and facilities.
3. Responsible for collecting various operating parameters of production equipment, and conducting preliminary analysis and organization of data.
4. Guide and supervise maintenance personnel in the correct use, maintenance and management of equipment, and urge maintenance personnel to operate according to the job instructions.
Job requirements:
1. High school degree or above in mechanical manufacturing, electromechanical integration, or related majors,fluent in Chinese;
2. At least 3 years of relevant work experience, with experience in integrated installation and debugging of mechanical equipment;
3. Proficient in using AUTOCAD and an engineering 3D software, such as Pro/E and solidworks;
