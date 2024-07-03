Mechanical Engineer
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a Mechanical Engineer within Senior Material to join our Equipment team.
Are you experienced in the field of Mechanical? Do you have a good understanding of Automation equipment? Well, we might be a perfect match then!
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
To work for the overall equipment efficiency in the factory, and to reduce the downtime and increase a safety-based productivity increase.
Ensure the preventive and reactive maintenance is optimal in the factory.
To update the instructions for maintenance as well as operator maintenance.
To report and update in the maintenance system all maintenance cases.
To be a service to production and participate in Daily Steering and so forth.
Having a good relationship with our spare parts suppliers as well as the internal organization.
Calculate costs and evaluate different solutions from a cost perspective.
Job competence requirements
Preferably a technical background, in technical high school or at university.
Several years of industrial maintenance experience or from relevant education background.
Service minded and a doer.
Skilled in machine problem solving.
Broad network on spare parts.
Visualize solution in CAD, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Speaking, reading and writing English and Chinese is preferred.
