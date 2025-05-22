Mechanical Engineer - Huskvarna
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Mechanical Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our next star.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a Mechanical engineer within 2-stroke engine development: Cylinder & piston design - Rotating system design.
Key Responsibilities:
You will be spending a lot of time in 3D and 2D technical discussions, mostly via Teams.
Part Design Creation of 3D and Drawing.
Understanding simulation results and use as feedback on design.
Tolerance investigations.
Product maintenance including product and cost improvements.
Requirements:
Master or Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Good experience with Catia, Smartteam, PLM teamcenter.
Technical knowledge about engines.
Deeper understanding of components in steel, aluminum or experience with diecasting, forging, machining, sintering.
Someone who is meticulous, communicative, and enjoys collaborating with others.
Someone who is open, inspiring, and motivates your colleagues - enjoys taking on and solving problems.
You are proactive, curious, driven, and have a strong interest in technical details.
You have a high ability to communicate and can make decisions easily.
Additionally, you have integrity and work towards an inclusive work environment
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at shivangi@vipas.se
.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
