Mechanical design engineer for future assignments
Akkodis Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akkodis Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Skövde
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Akkodis are currently looking for imaginative and curious Mechanical Design Engineers for future consultancy assignments in the Automotive Industry around Gothenburg!
About the role and you
We are on the lookout for dynamic individuals to take the reins as a Mechanical Engineer consultant for future assignments in and around Gothenburg, steering the way towards efficient solutions in process and product development. The assignments offer the chance to grow in a technical area where challenges range from moderate to highly complex. As a consultant, you will have the opportunity to engage with a large network, develop your leadership skills, and become a reservoir of knowledge. Your role will be instrumental in ensuring that the client 's designs not only meet but exceed business requirements and goals.
Apply to this role to let us know of your interest in future consultancy assignments, and we will be in touch as soon as there is one available matching your skill set.
About your qualifications
We are looking for a person that have several years of work experience within the mechanical engineering field and experience from the automotive industry. We are especially interested if you are passionate about chassis or ESS development. You will need an excellent understanding of the common tools of the trade such as CATIA, and preferably experience working with Creo as well. To be able to take on the work with a positive, solutions-oriented mindset, and a willingness to support and service your team are also important skills.
In addition, you will need a university degree in mechanical engineering, have great communication skills in English, and be located near Gothenburg, Sweden.
Extensive experience of CAD design work in the automotive field.
Expertise in CATIA, with addition of Creo.
Good experience working with sheet metal, casting, and rubber.
Experience with tools like PDM Link, Teamcenter, or Windchill.
Bachelor 's degree in mechanical engineering or related field such as electrical engineering.
About Akkodis
At Akkodis, we believe that we must go beyond what is possible to make incredible happen. We pride ourselves on a culture of trust where you have the autonomy to own your decisions and the support you need to achieve your ambitions. When it comes to a career at Akkodis, you are in the driving seat. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.?
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. Applications are processed as they are sent in, so a position may be filled before the last application day. Assignments start after agreement.
If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact business manager Rickard Strindeborn at rickard.strindeborn@akkodisgroup.com
. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akkodis Sweden AB
(org.nr 556694-0044), https://www.akkodis.se/ Jobbnummer
8743997