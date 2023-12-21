Mechanical Design Engineer - Neutron Detectors
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking to appoint a talented Mechanical Design Engineer to join the Detector Group.
As our next Mechanical Design Engineer, you will have a key role in preparing CAD models and drafting machining, specification and assembly drawings for the neutron detector's integral parts. You will work collaboratively with lead detector scientists and engineers to ensure compliance with the instrument's strict requirements and constraints. You will also oversee manufacturing, participate in site acceptance tests, and provide technical and administrative support during system testing, integration, and commissioning.
This is a full-time, fixed term position for a period of three (3) years.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Detector Group, you need to be passionate, driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. We need a talented, creative mechanical design engineer who enjoys working at the cutting-edge interface of science and engineering.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, you will have appropriate technical qualifications, which means a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or a similar field. Our ideal candidate will bring significant experience of both 2D and 3D modelling, tolerance and strength analysis, ISO GPS methodology and will be very familiar with CATIA 3D experience. Additional knowledge of FEA packages such as ANSYS or Abaqus would be a unique advantage.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who can work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English but it's always a benefit if you know a little Swedish as well. For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-30443.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact Jan Hrivnak on jan.hrivnak@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
