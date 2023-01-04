Mechanical Design Cad Catia/creo
We are now looking to strengthen or team of experienced CAD Engineers within EDS, BIW, Chassie, Interior or Exterior. As CAD Engineer you will be working in the industrialization phase of the project up until production start, and design different components to reach the technical objectives and secure the deliveries within the given time. The work will be carried out together with a team consisting of other design engineers, test engineers and CAE engineers. The work will be carried out either within one of our clients organizations or in our in-house projects.
Main responsibilities
• In Catia V5 or CREO make concept and tooling 3D models to meet attributes and demands agreed according to clients standards
• 2D drawings and 3DPMi (3D drawings)
• Tolerance setting of the parts
• Initiate and assure that corrective actions are carried out when deviations occurs
• Together with the responsible design leader, follow the component development time plans
Required qualifications
• Technical Education, preferably a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or KY education
• 2 years' experience from product development
• Good knowledge and experience in CATIA V5 and/or CREO
Personal qualities
Positive approach and solution focused
Result oriented and able to take decisions
