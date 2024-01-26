Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Engineer
2024-01-26
Are you a Mechanical Engineer with 4-7 years of experience within big industrial Mechanical and Rotating Equipment projects? Do you have great communication and project management skills? Maybe you want to try something new and do something benefitial for our planet?
If all of the abow suits you, APPLY TODAY!
Our client is looking for a Mechanical and Rotating Equipment (RE) Engineer based in Stockholm or Boden/Luleå for an consultant assignment for a period of 1 year but with a good chance to prolongination. The assignments requires that you have a good knowledge of the Swedish market, are fluent in English and have the oppurtunity to travel international a couple of days every month. The need is urgent so the start date is as soon as possible.
About the position
The Mechanical & RE engineer is responsible for overseeing the mechanical RE work for one of the areas (Steel Mill, Iron Reduction, Hydrogen Plant, Balance of Plant and Ground Works) in our client Project. As Mechanical & RE, you will be responsible to ensure coordination of our engineering partners to reach cost and time efficient design solutions for all Mechanical & RE work related to your area.
As mechanical RE engineer, you will report to the Engineering Lead, but you will also participate in the cross-functional delivery teams.
Responsibilities
As part of the owners engineering team you are responsible for engineering assurance within your discipline. Delivery of the work is through our EPCm and OEM partners and you ensure that they get the information and feedback required to deliver the work in a safe, cost and schedule effective way. You will represent our client for the Mechanical & RE discipline, being the single point of contact for the delivery and quality of the discipline.
• Own the Mechanical & RE engineering and design
• Provide guidance on developing the engineering and design strategy and concepts.
• Manage engineering work to ensure compliance to codes, standards, regulations, equipment specifications, and process equipment operating targets.
• Advancing quality achievement and performance improvement throughout the organization.
• Manage the work of our EPCm engineering partners for mechanical piping engineering and design
• Develop or select engineering and design standards and procedures to ensure that quality requirements are met and consistent.
Your profile
Experience
• Previous working experience in major industrial capital projects
• Highly developed knowledge of industrial scale piping and/or mechanical static/rotating installations
• Previous project experience within Scandinavian codes and standards,
• Experience with PED,
• Experience in project planning, execution (including construction realities), management, and communication with all stakeholders in large successful capital projects.
• Experience in working with EPCM Mechanical engineers.
• Must be knowledgeable about industry best practices and change management.
• Recent experience in engineering and construction activities in large capital projects
• Experience managing engineering partners or third parties
Skills
• Excellent management and interpersonal/communication skills.
• Demonstrable ability to cooperate, collaborate, and work effectively in a complex multi-team environment with sometimes competing views and overlapping responsibilities.
• Advanced ability to communicate effectively, both verbal and written, with all internal and external entities.
• Capable of working in a dynamic environment without set process and procedures.
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered.
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "997". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Malin Svensson malin.svensson@qrios.se 072-070 85 67
8423723