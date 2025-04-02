Mechanic at Hällered Proving Ground
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Global Trucks Technology you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society.
The group "Vehicle measurement and workshop" at Hällered Proving Ground providing the test organization with equipped truck,
re-build truck in front of tests that other in the organization perform. When the test is completed we restore the truck to next user.
Other occurring tasks as a mechanic in the workshop are:
• Fault trace
• Software downloads
• Installing measurement equipment and fault trace the equipment, both in-house but also at Field test customer will occur
• Prepare truck in-front of different tests
• prepare truck in front of expeditions in north of Sweden and i south of Europe
• Repair trucks and trailers during fatigue tests
• Test drive truck after rebuilds
• We are also work with Volvo Buses although it is not our main area
Your future team
Our team delivers customer input, verification and validation results to secure that we constantly reach our customer expectations.
The team consists of approx. 22 skilled mechanics with different background and skills, the key is you and your new colleague.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a skilled mechanic with minimum 6-10 years experience from work as truck mechanic.
Your experience and knowledge:
• Automotive technical high school, preferably with focus on trucks.
• CE driving license
• Knowledge in Word and Excel
• Familiar with ET and TechTool
• Swedish fluent
• English, good understanding
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
Your personell profile:
• Curious about new technology
• Reliable
• Not afraid of changes
• Not afraid to learn new things
• Teamplayer
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• At Hällered Proving Ground we care for your wellbeing, for example we have scheduled time for trining each week. Take a walk in the forrest or excersice in our gym
• In our team we put a big value in to have fun together
• At Global Trucks Technology you have the opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally
Ready for the next move?
If you have any questions you are welcome to contact Patrik Forsman, Group Manager at +46 739021019.
Last application date is 16th of April.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
