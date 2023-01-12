Mathematician / Statistician for Sport Modelling
2023-01-12
Likeligood AB is looking for a mathematician or statistician to join our small team of developers and mathematicians developing trading software. We now need more people for a sports betting project including modeling of sport matches.
We create trading software, currently with focus on online betting. At Likeligood you will join a small team of mathematicians and software engineers to help us expand our software platform to new sports by creating models and implementing them in our system.
Our system is written in Scala, with part of the sport models implemented in GLSL; we also use MATLAB during model development. Some programming experience is required, not necessarily in said languages and tools.
Since we are a small team we need agile coworkers, and we expect you to be able to fully integrate your mathematical knowledge with our system and learn all the parts that interacts with your models.
Likeligood AB was founded in 2018 and we are based in Gamla Stan (Old Town) in Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-11
E-post: work@likeligood.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Likeligood AB
(org.nr 559148-9413)
Drakens Gränd 2 (visa karta
)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7337879