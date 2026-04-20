Material Specialist
ABB AB / Logistikjobb / Västerås Visa alla logistikjobb i Västerås
2026-04-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: R&D Team Lead
Your role and responsibilities
Are you passionate about advanced materials, precision engineering, and turning scientific insight into real-world innovation? As a Material Specialist within ABB's Force Measurement R&D organization, you'll join a highly skilled team developing next-generation sensor technologies used across industries worldwide.
In this role, you'll work hands-on with unique materials, cutting-edge numerical analysis, and complex physics challenges - and you'll see your ideas evolve into products that make a measurable difference for our customers. You'll collaborate closely with colleagues in production, product engineering, product management, procurement, and external partners such as universities and suppliers.
Your responsibilities include:
Providing expertise from a material technology perspective to our various measurement development projects
Having a long-term strategic perspective in focus as a material physics phenomenologist that provides the fundamentals for our future products
Providing material specifications that will guarantee optimal performance for our sensors
Actively participating in and bringing a new approach to the development of new force- and dimension sensors using numerical analysis
Being a liaison for external stakeholders, such as suppliers, customers, universities
Providing support for our production with quality issues
Material testing and qualification
Qualifications:
Master's degree in Material Science or equivalent (PhD in similar subject matter is desirable)
Expertise in (metallic) materials characterization
Well-versed in numerical analysis
Proven experience in an industrial setup
Communication skills and a genuine approach to teamwork; as well as problem solving mindset and strong analytical skills
Ability in communication in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
More about us
ABB's Measurement & Analytics division is among the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Recruiting Manager: Istvan Zoltan Jenei, +46 72 207 41 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. Talent Partner: Irma Leijon, +46 72 461 23 14.
We look forward to reading your application! Last day to apply is May 3. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Elektronikgatan 5 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elektronikgatan 5 Jobbnummer
9863260