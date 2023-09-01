Master thesis: Slag practice optimization for steelmaking based on H-DRI
2023-09-01
The research institute Swerim provides applied research within mining engineering, process metallurgy and materials and manufacturing engineering, mainly for the mining, steel and metals industry. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm.
Authorities all over the world have set targets to fight climate change. To prevent further global warming, a target to reach net zero CO2 emissions is set for 2045. Steel producers, responsible for approximately 7% of the world's CO2 emissions, have, therefore, been forced to transform their production to become fossil-free. An initiative at the forefront and leading the race towards fossil-free steel is HYBRIT, a joint venture between the Swedish companies SSAB, a steel producer; LKAB, an iron ore supplier; and Vattenfall, an electricity producer. Already in 2016, HYBRIT initiated a pre-feasibility study to map the different possibilities to make the whole value chain of the steelmaking route fossil-free. It was concluded that the conventional blast furnace, run by fossil coke, must be closed and that the most promising technology to replace it is using green hydrogen to reduce iron ore in a DR shaft furnace.
The metals research institute Swerim has, from the start, been a strategic research partner to HYBRIT. Our research laboratory, pilot plant facilities, and competent researchers are a perfect match to study HYBRIT's fundamental and practical research questions.
Scope of thesis
With the new HYBRIT reduction technology, a new material for steelmaking is introduced to the market, hydrogen direct reduced iron (H-DRI). H-DRI will likely lead to higher production costs linked to green hydrogen production. Research aiming at aiding the optimization will, therefore, be vital for a successful and feasible transformation. Following that aim, Swerim is putting forward a research proposal to minimize energy and material consumption during the steelmaking process in an electric arc furnace (EAF).
Besides melting, the main task of the EAF is to refine the steel from phosphorus. For that task, a slag conditioned with CaO is typically used. Since CaO is found in deposits as calcium carbonate, its usage contributes to CO2 emissions and, correspondingly, higher costs in the future, as the price of emission rights is expected to increase. As a first step for optimizing the slag practice, an efficient utilization of the slag that is generated autogenously from the H-DRI needs to be investigated. Along this line, this thesis work aims to study how the autogenous slag can be utilized and be part of an optimized slag practice during the melting and phosphorus refining of H-DRI. The student will plan and conduct suitable high-temperature experiments using laboratory furnaces, for which pellets based on industrial compositions will used as a starting point.
The work will be conducted at Swerim in Kista in cooperation with HYBRIT. You will be part of a team that works closely together, including daily discussions about experimental setup and results interpretation. Representatives from SSAB and HYBRIT will also actively participate in the work and contribute with research questions relevant to their activities.
The scope of the thesis may be adjusted depending on experimental results.
Objectives and learning outcome
• Learn to plan and conduct high-temperature experiments
• Analyze and interpret experimental results based on a theoretical basis
• Learn to organize and write a research report
Required qualifications
Student in material science, chemistry engineering, or similar fields with good metallurgical knowledge.
The work will be initiated at the beginning of 2024.
Further information
Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp). If the student performs well and finds the topic interesting, a chance for employment as an industrial PhD student is possible.
Contact
Joar Huss, joar.huss@swerim.se
Application
