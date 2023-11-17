Master Thesis: Performance of hybridized long vehicles
Background of thesis project
On the 1st of December 2023, Sweden will introduce a new legislation allowing for 34-meter combinations, with a maximum total weight of 74 tones. To further improve efficiency and reduce environmental impacts of the transport sector, hybridization is investigated. The HELPED project is a research project within the vehicle dynamics group at Chalmers and joint with Volvo GTT. The aim of this project is to evaluate aspects of introducing an electrified converter dolly (e-dolly) with propulsion. A converter dolly is a small vehicle intended to convert the connection of a trailer from a drawbar to a fifth wheel.
Suitable background
Good understanding of system dynamics
Good understanding of modeling (vehicle dynamics preferable)
Knowledge and skill in a modeling and simulation tool (e.g. Modelica, Simulink/Matlab etc)
Good understanding in optimal control
Description of thesis work
The core problem to investigate in this project is how performance is influenced by various signal interfaces. Performance (energy consumption) will be dependent on the mission that the combination is evaluated on as well as the control strategy of the power split problem. The objective of this thesis is to reduce these influences as far as possible in the investigation of the signal interfaces.
Thesis Level: Master
Language: English
Starting date: Any time
Number of students: 1-2
Tutor
Fredrik Bruzelius, fredrik.bruzelius@chalmers.se
