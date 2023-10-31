Master Thesis: AI exploration of data quality analytics
2023-10-31
In today's automotive and purchasing business, data is the driving force behind innovation, efficiency, and success. From supply chain optimization to market analysis and customer satisfaction, accurate, reliable, and well-managed data is the fuel that propels us forward. Data quality is a cornerstone of our daily operations and essential for automation, high-quality analytics and advanced tools using AI. In a world where precision, efficiency and adaptability are crucial, understanding and enhancing data quality is essential to our continued excellence.
Suitable background
We are looking for two Master's degree students within Computer engineering, Data Science and AI, Machine Learning, Digitalization, Computer Science, Engineering Mathematics or similar field, with an interest in digital technologies and digital strategy.
Description of thesis work
The purpose of this thesis is to provide insight into our current level of digital maturity when it comes to data quality. Based on this insight, we expect an analysis of how AI can be leveraged to enhance data quality through automation, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics to provide a digital transformation strategy.
The main focus is purchasing data but you will also be looking into company data in other areas such as product development and finance.
Thesis Level: Master
Language:
English
Starting date:
January 2024
Number of students:
2
Tutor
Mattias Herner, Digitalization & BI Specialist, Volvo Penta Purchasing
Phone: +46 (0)76 553 73 12
Email: mattias.herner@volvo.com
David Schmidt: Enterprise Architect, Volvo Penta Digital & IT
Phone: +46 (0)76 553 45 25
Email: david.schmidt.2@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail.
