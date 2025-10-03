Master Data Specialist (Control tower)
2025-10-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Essity Mölndal is part of the global hygiene and health company Essity, present in 150 countries. The modern site in Mölndal houses offices, laboratories and test environments a place where innovation and sustainability meet to develop products that contribute to the well-being of millions of people every day. Here, you work close to production and R&D in an environment characterized by a strong culture of workplace safety, quality and collaborationshaping the laboratory methods and products of the future.
About the Role
We are now looking for a Master Data Specialist to join Essity's team in Mölndal. In this role you will play a key part in leading and driving the "Control Tower" function. You will work closely with stakeholders across the business to support the transition to a new data landscape, ensuring transparency, building capabilities and driving high-quality master data management throughout the end-to-end material creation process.
Responsibilities
Manage and maintain stakeholder relationships in a cross-functional environment.
Support the business with new product implementation, from development to production.
Proactively monitor and follow up the end-to-end material creation process.
Lead super user meetings with focus on process improvements.
Participate in cross-functional teams and develop internal networks.
Work with dashboards, KPIs, reporting and data analysis.
Investigate and resolve master data issues, in close collaboration with business units and process experts.
Deliver trainings and promote understanding of master data processes.
Ensure compliance with GS1, business and quality standards.
Requirements
University degree within business administration, logistics, systems or equivalent.
Experience within master data management and information systems.
Knowledge of SAP S4/Hana is an advantage.
Strong skills in MS Office suite.
Analytical mindset with proven ability in problem solving and data analysis.
Strong communication skills, fluent in English both written and spoken.
A team-oriented and service-minded approach, with ability to interact at all levels of the organization.
Flexible, proactive and able to adapt to a fast-paced environment with shifting priorities.
Strong sense of ownership and ability to drive change and improvements.
Living the values of Care, Courage, Collaboration and Commitment.
Application
This is a temporary position based in Mölndal, with a hybrid working model. A minimum of three days per week is required on site.
The assignment is full time, the selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you're very welcome to contact the responsible recruiter, Maria Haswani, at maria.haswani@skill.se
