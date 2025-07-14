Master Data Developer to Coor in Stockholm
Build the future of Master Data at Coor - shape solutions, drive real impact and join a growing team with big ambitions
Coor is a leading provider of Integrated Facility Management services in the Nordics with a vison of creating the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplaces with a wholehearted commitment to environmental sustainability. Our business is people and resource intense, and our success depends on smart asset- and workforce optimization while delivering a second-to-none customer experience. New technology development such as sensors, robots, drones, digital twins and smart use of data carries new exciting opportunities for us and our customers.
The Opportunity
We are embarking on an exciting change journey to harmonize our delivery processes and modernize our IT solutions landscape to secure business agility for the next decade. By rearchitecting core capabilities within the domains of Enterprise Asset Management and Workforce Management to play in perfect harmony by intelligent process automations and integrations, we are pushing the boundaries within our industry.
In this journey we need people that are passionate about data - not just as a technical asset, but as a foundation for business success, are you that person? We're expanding our master data capabilities and are looking for a skilled developer to be part of that journey. In this role, you'll combine Master Data development with solution design and collaboration - all with the possibility to influence how we work with master data across the organization. This is your chance to join a high-impact team at a key moment - with a clear mandate, interesting challenges ahead, and room to make your mark. With us at Coor and in this role, we offer you:
• A technically broad and strategically important role where your skills and ideas are truly valued
• A collaborative environment where learning, feedback and progress are part of the culture
• Freedom to shape how we work with Master Data - from structure to tools to processes
• A front-row seat as we expand our Master Data area
Your Challenge
As a Master Data Developer at Coor, you'll play a key role in building and maintaining solutions that ensure our master data is accurate, reliable and fit for purpose. Your work will combine development, data modelling, troubleshooting and continuous improvement - always with business needs and quality in focus. You'll realize data governance initiatives, ensuring that master data management designs and practices align with enterprise data strategy and compliance standards. You will:
• Design, develop and maintain software solutions and data models for master data
• Build and improve integrations between our MDM platform and systems like ERP, CRM and BI tools
• Implement validation rules, routines and monitoring to ensure high data quality
• Support stakeholders with issue resolution, documentation and training to data stewards and end users
• Contribute to governance work by shaping standards, improving processes and sharing best practices
The Team and Workplace
You'll be part of our Master Data team in Group IT, working closely with our data architect and IT Service Manager. Our team collaborates with HR, Analytics and many other functions to ensure data delivers real business value. We work agile, structured and always with improvement in mind - using Jira, retrospectives and shared learning to move forward.
We are based in our brand-new offices in Solna, where we meet about three days a week - otherwise, we work in a hybrid setup based on the team's needs.
About You
We believe you've worked several years in a hands-on data management role, with a strong focus on master data development and governance. You're comfortable working in SQL and know your way around MDM platforms, data modelling as well as tools for data modelling, metadata management, and data quality. You might come from a development, DW or architecture background - what matters is your technical depth and understanding of master data as a concept.
You're a curious and pragmatic problem-solver who enjoys variety and complexity. You're confident setting direction and saying "no" when needed - and equally eager to share your knowledge, ask for help and learn from others. Agile ways of working come naturally to you, and you bring structure, clarity and accountability to your work. You're fluent in English, and if you also speak Swedish, that's a bonus.
Let 's Connect!
