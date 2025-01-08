Marketing Project Manager
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-01-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Sölvesborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a new colleague to join our client. They have a need to transform how they do marketing in an omnichannel environment which will be realized through an Omnichannel Marketing transformation Program. This entails changing and improving our technology landscape in marketing as well as how they operate in marketing globally and locally.
To ensure the successful execution and sustainability of this Program, there is a need of a Program Support / Deputy position. This role will serve as an essential extension of OMA leadership, managing critical components that span both operational and strategic perspectives. Given the program's complexity and its impact across multiple organizational functions, the Program Support role will enhance their capacity to drive meaningful progress while maintaining high standards of quality and accountability. The scale of work requires a versatile professional with broad capabilities to support in areas such as detailed financial oversight, stakeholder communication, scope management including risk management and leading work in certain topics. This role will empower them to adapt responsively to emerging challenges, ensure continuity in key program aspects and deliverables, and uphold the operational goals.
Location: Malmö, Sweden, onsite 2-3 days required
QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCIES
Project Management experience (financial/scope/planning management)
Relevant educational background
Experienced within financial, cost and benefits, forecasting and follow-up (also demanding certain excel skills)
Visual / power point presentation skills
Highly adaptable professional with a management consulting background, accustomed to handling diverse tasks with speed and precision
Proactive and detail-oriented still capable of understanding and seeing the bigger overarching picture, with the ability to work autonomously and communicate effectively with senior stakeholders, primarily visually
English communication skills creating concise and impactful messaging
Tailoring messages for different type of audiences.
Experience with: Project management, risk management, project planning and road mapping skills
Understanding of marketing and marketing technology is a plus
Experience from large enterprises is a plus
Valid EU work permit making you able to start right away
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Manage program scope dynamically, addressing scope changes and mitigating associated risks. Time plan management, risk management, dependency management, coordinating and facilitating certain progress follow-up meetings
Conduct in-depth financial analyses and maintain ongoing budgetary oversight to support effective cost management
Lead specific program initiatives as designated, ensuring alignment with overall objectives and facilitating collaboration across involved teams
Manage Program communication, support preparing communication materials for senior leadership, translating program insights and developments into clear, impactful presentations, run newsletters or similar type of communication
INTERESTED?
Please note that to apply for this position, you must go to our website. We are unable to process CVs sent directly to our email.
If you have questions about the position, please contact us on: denmark@rdtengineers.com
The position will be closed when we have found the right candidate, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Notice only your CV in English is necessary. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726)
Hyllie Boulevard 35 (visa karta
)
215 37 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9092290