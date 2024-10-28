Marketing Operations Specialist
Marshall Group is the audio, tech and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking audio innovation. We are home to Marshall, Natal Drums and Urbanears.
For over sixty years, we've amplified the sound of the world's most talented artists. We've brought their music to crowds and solo listeners everywhere. We give sound a design that resonates with ears and eyes, as well as at a deeper cultural level. No matter the scene or music genre, we aim to excite, intrigue and surprise.
Bridging iconic rock 'n' roll heritage with cutting-edge innovation and culture-driven brand-building, our group activities span professional music equipment, consumer electronics, live events, a record label, and more.
We empower around 800 highly talented people across 8 global locations. Our products are sold in over 90 markets worldwide, totalling a combined annual turnover of USD 360 million.
Right now, we need to strengthen our Marketing Operations team with a Operations Specialist who will play a crucial role in supporting the marketing organization's day-to-day operations.
What you'll do:
As Operations Specialist you will report to the Senior Marketing Operations Manager, and focus mostly on Project Management, MarTech Platforms and content distribution within the marketing department.
The role is multifaceted and you will work directly with most commercial departments. This is a great opportunity to learn about various departments that make up a consumer electronics company and how they operate. Below is an overview of what you will do:
Responsibilities:
Project Management
Support the project management of projects and campaigns, in line with business objectives and GTM timeline
Track project progress and deadlines across departments into the project management platform
Facilitating effective workflow through communicating updates to team members, including risks and issues to stakeholders.
Conduct project retrospectives for each project
Maintain project documentation
Platform Management
Support the marketing department with requests on the technology platforms, especially the Digital Asset Management usage
Learn and manage basic system configurations and support user onboarding, managing system integrations, and user training
Assist in collecting and analysing data and stats from MarTech platforms and asset production
Marketing Operations
Assist with reviewing and updating marketing templates
Support on-boarding of new team members into the marketing workflow
Sample Management
Support the central team with product seeding requests to strategic partners for events and product launches
Who we're looking for:
We look for you who is adaptable and thrives in a fast-paced environment and working with many moving parts. Someone who enjoys coordinating and ensuring collaboration between different teams and enjoys variety in your work.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
Bachelor's degree in Business Communication, or a related field
1-3 years of experience in a marketing or project management role
Fluent in English
Excellent organizational and time management skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and project management tools (i.e. Monday.com or similar)
The following is not a requirement but a plus
Experience with a digital asset management (DAM) platform
Our pledge:
We thrive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
Does this sound like you?
