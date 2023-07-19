Marketing Officer
2023-07-19
Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education for students aged 5-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2023/2024 and warmly welcome your application.
We follow the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 5 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 18) examinations.
• UIS is a fully accredited Cambridge International School.
• Uppsala International School is a non-fee-paying school.
Our campus at Palmbladsgatan 12, 754 50 Uppsala has a capacity to welcome up to 800 students. The campus provides ample space, high-quality facilities, and abundant resources necessary for students to develop and thrive on their educational journey.
UIS prides itself on being an inclusive school that embraces diversity in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and abilities. The multicultural mix of students creates a vibrant learning environment, and we set high standards for all our students, both inside and outside the classroom.
Tasks
If you are interested in creating impactful and engaging marketing initiatives (encompassing advertising, print, PR, social media, and website channels), this could be an exciting role in the education sector for you.
We are proud of what Uppsala International School stands
for and what it has to offer.
The Marketing Officer will play a vital role in the engagement of prospective parents and students, promoting our international Schools to the outside world.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate and project manage all communications, marketing, advertising, creative and promotional activities for Uppsala International school.
- Develop and implement annual marketing plans and projects for existing and future programs.
- Design, build, and maintain the school social media presence.
- Plan and execute web, SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns.
Required Skills
- Bachelor's degree in communication, Marketing, or equivalent education/experience. Minimum 2-3 years of experience managing social and digital marketing.
- Proven success as a digital marketer with experience using social media platforms, Google AdWords, Google Display Network, and other digital advertising platforms to drive demand generation.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills. Ability to write, edit, and produce compelling print and web content.
- Strong presentation and project management skills.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, WordPress, HTML, SEO, CRM operations, Google Analytics, and Mail Chimp (or similar email marketing platform).
- Hands-on graphic design experience, including creating and editing original print and digital materials using Adobe Creative Cloud (primarily InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator), is required.
Our School Policyhttps://uppsalainternationalschool.com/
is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all the students in our care and expects all applicants to share this commitment. We follow safe recruitment practice and appointments are subject to an interview, satisfactory references and identity and criminal record checks. Ersättning
