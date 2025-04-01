Marketing Manager
SvenskSfär AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2025-04-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SvenskSfär AB i Malmö
Marketing Manager at SvenskSfar AB
About Us
SvenskSfar AB is a professional cleaning company dedicated to delivering high-quality cleaning services for both residential and commercial clients. We take pride in providing reliable, eco-friendly, and efficient cleaning solutions. As we continue to grow, we are now looking for a **Marketing Manager** to strengthen our brand and expand our customer base in Malmö and beyond!
About the Role
As our Marketing Manage you will play a key role in developing and executing marketing strategies to increase brand awareness and attract new clients. You will work on both digital and traditional marketing initiatives, ensuring that our services reach the right audience.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and implement marketing strategies to promote our cleaning services.
• Plan and manage digital marketing campaigns, including social media, Google Ads, and email marketing.
• Optimize the company website for SEO to improve visibility in search engines.
• Create engaging content for social media, blog posts, and promotional materials.
• Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify growth opportunities.
• Build partnerships with local businesses, real estate agencies, and property managers.
• Develop customer retention strategies and manage online reviews and reputation.
• Track and analyze marketing performance to ensure the best return on investment (ROI).
Who We Are Looking For
• A relevant degree in marketing, communication, or business.
• At least 3 years of experience in marketing, preferably in the service industry.
• Strong knowledge of digital marketing, including social media, SEO, and PPC.
• Experience with marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Meta Business Suite, and email marketing platforms.
• Creative and proactive mindset with the ability to work both strategically and hands-on.
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
• Ability to manage multiple projects and work in a fast-paced environment.
Preferred Qualifications
• Experience in marketing within the cleaning, facility management, or service industry.
• Graphic design skills (Canva, Adobe Suite) for content creation.
• Knowledge of influencer marketing and local community engagement strategies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11
E-post: SvenskSfar@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SvenskSfär AB
(org.nr 559504-8066) Jobbnummer
9259697