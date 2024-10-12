Marketing Manager
We are looking for a creative Marketing Manager to join our team. As Marketing Manager, you're responsible for crafting and executing 360 marketing campaigns promoting our content, brand, and product to consumers in the region.
The ideal candidate is creatively strong and eager to create impactful work. You have a strategic mindset, using data and insights to guide your decisions while also relying on your experience and intuition. You have a proven track record of leading projects from strategy inception through to successful launch. Your passion for entertainment-whether it's series, films, or unscripted content-allows you to understand and connect deeply with different types of audiences. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and a bias towards taking action, and you can function well despite ambiguity or changing priorities. You are a collaborative team player who fosters positive dynamics within the team and with partners.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and articulate clear marketing strategies that resonate with the consumer.
Develop and execute detailed go-to-market plans, ensuring alignment between strategy, creative execution, and business objectives.
Manage relationships with both internal and external partners, ensuring they understand and support our market approach.
Brief and manage day-to-day contact with agency partners to ensure their work delivers maximal impact.
Budget management to allocate funds effectively.
Work on special projects, such as stunts, content creation, digital activations, events, and acquisition campaigns.
Requirements
Extensive experience in entertainment marketing.
Proven track record of creating impactful work.
Experience working with media agencies on planning and buying for large campaigns, with a strong understanding of the social landscape.
Clear communicator with skills in English and at least one additional language.
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously without large team support.
A self-starter who can connect the dots, see opportunities, and get things done.
