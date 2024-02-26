Marketing Coordinator
2024-02-26
Internet Vikings is a hosting provider. We are located in Stockholm. We are expanding our Marketing Team and are looking for a marketing coordinator.
Responsibilities:
Establishing and maintaining relationships with media and PR partners.
Ensuring regular publications of press releases about company news.
Maintaining event calendar, planning and coordinating the processes related to the company participation in industry events and conferences.
Planning and organizing the company's own offline and online PR-events.
Creating guides and instructions to describe and improve marketing processes including marketing security risks mitigation.
What we're looking for:
Managerial skills - ability to organize yourself and others around you in order to achieve common goals.
Ability to speak in front of the camera.
The ability to work in a team - team cooperation and team spirit is one of the most important aspects of working with us.
Sociability - the ability to quickly establish and maintain close communication with partners.
The ability to maintain several processes simultaneously.
Quality assessment skills - the ability to evaluate the quality of deliverables and confront the supplier/vendor in case of unsatisfactory results.
The ability to work with deadlines.
Keep track of the industry - being aware of the trends and events of the industry.
Requirements:
2-5 years of marketing experience.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Excellent spoken and written English.
Skilled in editing content with an attention to detail.
Strong prioritization, organization, and project management skills.
Will be an advantage:
Familiarity with the hosting industry, understanding of relevant vocabulary and industry trends.
Familiarity with Jira and Confluence.
Experience in B2B marketing.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14
E-post: hr@internetvikings.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
