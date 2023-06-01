Marketing Coordinator
2023-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Are you a driven and outgoing person that loves to work with people in a technical and creative environment? In that case, we have the right job for you! We are looking for a part-time Marketing Coordinator with preferably 1-year experience. Fresh graduates are also very encouraged to apply.
We are located on Sveavägen near Hötorget. Upstairs we have a restaurant/bar area that also hosts board game events and downstairs we have several themed escape rooms.
Who we're looking for:
You can easily learn new systems and improve our working methods regarding different tools and systems used in sales and marketing.
You have an interest in writing and can create written content for social media platforms and websites.
You have experience with Google Ads and social media marketing.
You enjoy organizing and directing all kinds of marketing activities (both internal and external events).
You are comfortable working independently.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English (written and spoken).
You are a people's person with a positive attitude and like being in daily contact with colleagues and external parties.
You are not afraid of dogs. We are a dog-friendly business with dogs regularly in the office.
You have flexible hours.
You have a genuine interest in the restaurant/bar industry and/or in escape rooms & board games.
Some of the tasks you will be responsible for:
Doing research for relevant topics to write blog content about and creating social media content
Write texts for websites and advertisements
Target both corporate and private groups among other demographics
Present creative ideas and plan events
If you feel like this ad describes you and you want to be a part of our team, please send your CV and cover letter to hr@foxinabox.se
with the subject title "Marketing Coordinator".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-01
E-post: hr@foxinabox.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Marketing Coordinator".
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Fox in a box Stockholm AB
Sveavägen 14
111 57 STOCKHOLM
Fox in a Box Stockholm AB
