Civil engineer Mechanics - Wave Energy
2023-06-01
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, committed to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of freedom and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Your work will contribute to the global transition to renewable energy by unlocking one of the largest untapped sources of clean energy on earth.
We are now looking for a hands-on engineer with relevant experience from civil engineering- mechanics and renewables, to join our team.
The role will be working closely with the mechanical design team but will involve a large amount of interaction with our entire engineering team, supply chain as well as integration and testing requiring good collaboration skills.
Responsibilities (and Duties)
• Produce technical documentation
• Produce engineering calculations and simulations
• Perform failure mode, effects and criticality analysis
• Investigate new solutions to improve processes, performance, reliability or manufacturability
• Support procurement activities including component and supplier selection, manufacturing and factory acceptance testing of modules
• Perform assembly and testing of modules and prototype systems in our machine hall
• Preparing method statements and risk assessments
• Manage CPO's tasks and WPs related to Marine Operations in already ongoing projects.
• Assist onboard vessels and assets offshore to complete operations when required
• Assist with marine instrumentation management on CPO sites
• Internal document control for marine procedures and documentation,
Skills and qualifications:
Civil engineering degree with at least 1-3 year experience.
Ability to work in a team environment and understand priorities, based on project schedule.
Willing to work in outdoor environments - open ocean.
Proficient in English, both spoken and written.
As a person:
You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
You are self-motivated and hate to waste time
You always search for the most simple and elegant solutions to difficult problems
