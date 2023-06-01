Community Manager - Heroes of Data
Validio AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Validio AB i Stockholm
About Validio
Validio is a Deep Data Observability company on a mission to eliminate bad data. Our platform monitors and validates data in motion and data at rest across organizations' data pipelines. From startups to multi-billion dollar unicorns, Validio is used by data leaders of all sizes.
We believe that you shouldn't have to be an AirBnB, Uber, or Netflix in order to have advanced ML-based data quality technology in place. We also believe that modern data teams and data engineers get better return on investment by spending their time on other business-critical tasks rather than building and maintaining their own data quality infrastructure.
Here, you will work with a senior team of data- and engineering professionals with backgrounds from renowned research institutions, leading startups, and established tech companies including Stanford, McKinsey, Google, and Harvard. Named as one of the hottest start-ups in Stockholm by publications such as Wired, Validio is gearing up for expansion, and now you can be part of our journey!
About Heroes of Data
Heroes of Data (HoD) is Stockholm's fastest growing tech community with data professionals joining from all of Sweden's data scene; both small startups and large enterprises.
Validio founded HoD in 2022 with the aim of creating a global community for data professionals as complement to the plethora of AI/data science communities already in place. The mission is to enable peer-to-peer networking, career opportunities, sharing of best practices, and to act as an enabler of a more data-driven society. A core fundament of HoD are its meetups, executed together with companies that have their own data teams. Previous host companies include Budbee, Voi, and Truecaller. Now, the community is hungry to go global and virtual, and for that to happen we're looking for a key player that can set and lead the way.
HoD is looking to do this expansion in a way that continues to honor the core values that the community so far has been built upon:
Authenticity-no commercial agenda or buzzwords without meaning
Inclusivity-no question is too small, we work actively with representation of genders and other minorities
Professionalism-we treat each other with respect, and behave in an office-appropriate manner both in person and online
Fun-data is fun, and so is Heroes of Data!
Read more at https://heroesofdata.com/
About the role
We are looking for a Heroes of Data Community Manager, a key role to join our marketing team that is responsible for planning and executing the entire community-like a CEO for this community, but within Validio. Your responsibilities include setting, planning, and executing the community strategy, Heroes of Data events, and much much more. It's a versatile role in a fast-paced environment that's going to have a high impact on Heroes of Data's success, Validio's success, and the data space as a whole. In this role, you also get the chance to travel the world and see different places as we grow the community to the international market.
As the Heroes of Data Community Manager you will be a part of the marketing team and report directly to the Head of Marketing.
What you'll do
Set and execute Heroes of Data's long-term strategy for how to become the world's best data community; grow the community in terms of engagement and number of members
Plan, market, and execute Heroes of Data Meetups, including finding and onboarding hosts and speakers, and managing all details of the event.
Set and execute Heroes of Data's marketing strategy, including Social Media management (LinkedIn), content planning, and marketing of events
Drive the Heroes of Data Champion program of ambassadors, acting as an enabler for community engagement
Own and drive Heroes of Data's substack and content planning
Build relationships with influencers in the data space, such as newsletter owners and content creators
Create and post data related content yourself; keep track of trends in the space
Be responsible for HoD's overall budget
We believe you have:
Strong interest in the tech and data space; you like to dive deep and discuss technology
Bachelor's degree in marketing or a related field, that you complement with a strong knowledge of the data space
A few years of experience working with marketing and/or events, either in a professional or extra-curricular setting
Experience from project management
Attention to detail
Extra points if you have:
Bachelor's degree within a technical field like Machine learning, Data engineering or Data science.
Experience from managing and developing a technical community
Experience from managing multiple stakeholders and customers
At Validio we strive to be an inclusive and diverse workplace and believe that different experiences are necessary for our growth as a company. We understand that great talent can come from anywhere and we encourage all who are excited about eliminating bad data to apply - regardless of your experience in listed areas!
Here you'll find a hybrid working style, which for us means that you can choose if you want to come into our beautiful office or if you'd rather work remotely from home. We are all located in Sweden and we support your relocation here to join us if not here already! You can read more about our benefits on our career page and our culture here. Lastly, we offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing and with a world-class team, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.
Begin your journey with us by clicking "Apply" below. We can't wait to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Validio AB
(org.nr 559192-3049), https://validio.io/
Linnégatan 78 (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7846273