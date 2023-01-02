Marketing and Communications Specialist
2023-01-02
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way, ABB Electrification is a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management from source to socket. As the world's demand for electricity grows, our 50,000+ employees across 100 countries collaborate with customers and partners to transform how people connect, live and work. We develop innovative products, solutions and digital technologies that enable energy efficiency and a low carbon society across all sectors. By applying global scale with local expertise, we shape and support global trends, deliver excellence for customers and power a sustainable future for society. go.abb/electrification
Your responsibilities
You will develop digital communication for the Swedish market.
Create digital campaigns with marketing automation tools to generate leads.
Work with digital marketing that creates digital experiences for markets and customers.
Using digital marketing analytics tools to evaluate the effectiveness and success of marketing activities.
Work with Adobe's software suite.
You will deliver content for external communication.
Gather news, content from the business area and publish it in ABB's external and internal channels.
Write local press releases, articles and news texts for publication in ABB's channels.
Your background
Bachelor's degree (in related discipline) and professionally relevant qualification desirable.
3+ years of relevant experience in a similar role.
Excellent Swedish (written and spoken) and fluent English.
Strong understanding of and compliance with data privacy, marketing and communications regulations and codes of conduct.
Ability and willingness to travel occasionally.
Skilled at managing multiple priorities.
Strong ability to work independently with initiative.
Strong team player and partner.
More about us
We live in a time of enormous change. Almost everything in daily life today is touched by smart products or devices to monitor, control, optimize and operate systems we rely on, some of which adapt to a changing environment. The need for electricity is constantly growing, while our natural resources are becoming fewer and fewer. The world is becoming more digital, urbanized and electrified. To meet the needs of this changing world, ABB has the products and solutions to deliver electricity from production to end users in a safe, smart and sustainable way.
Recruiting Manager (Jan Mörtstrand, +46 705 34 28 52) will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Francisco Palomino, +46 155 29 51 18, Unionen: Per Josefsson, +46 155 29 52 88. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70.
Apply the latest by 14.01.2023.
Apply the latest by 14.01.2023.

We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
