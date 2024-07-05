Marketing And Communications Coordinator
JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionFor our client we are looking for aMarketing & Communications Coordinator!This is a new role within the team, where you will get to work with event management, content production, data & analytics and project coordination.
Qualifications You hold anacademic degree or similar in Marketing, Communications, Public Relations, or a related field.
You have2+ years of experience in a similar role within Marketing & Communications inhouseor at an agency.
You haveexperience in event planning and coordination.
You are skilledin digital content creation and related tools and processes, such as Adobe.
You are fluent in English with strong written and verbal communication skills.
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the role as a Marketing and Communications Coordinator we believe thatyou are a structured planner and clear communicator, capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously and under pressure. You pay attention to detail without losing sight of the bigger picture. You possess a solution-oriented and data-driven perspective. You can generate new ideas, and take ownership of projects. You are curious, have a growth mindset, and show a genuine passion for your work. You thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment and can effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners.
Company Descripiton Our client is a world leader as a global innovator and operator of digital vehicle services. Their vision is to lead the automotive industry into the digital society, with the goal of connecting 100 million vehicles by 2025. When you join their journey, you will be part of a large group of highly skilled and warm-hearted people from around the world. Your closest colleagues will be an elite agile team who together have the authority and responsibility to design, implement, test and maintain the services they create. About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours with the possibilities to work partly remote. Our client wishes to start 2024-09-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-09-01 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client in Gothenburg. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area. The company language is English so please write your application in English. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johansson johanna.johansson@jobbusters.se 0767-196661 Jobbnummer
8790463